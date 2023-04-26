ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Project leaders unveiled more details Wednesday on a new hotel coming to Ada.

Ada Hotel, previously referred to as Ada House, is expected to open in the spring of 2024. Construction on the 37,000-square-foot project started in February of 2022. It will be located off River Street across from Legacy Park in Ada Township.

The hotel will have 36 hotel rooms, two restaurants, a lounge and a fitness center, according to a Wednesday release from CDV5 Properties and AHC Hospitality.

A rendering of The Post Tavern in Ada Hotel. (Courtesy OTJ)

On the first floor will be The Post Tavern. The restaurant will seat up to 110 people and will be family friendly with craft beers and “elevated tavern fare.” On the third floor will be Rix, which will seat up to 130 and will offer a terrace to eat outdoors.

A rendering of the Ada Hotel lobby. (Courtesy OTJ)

Ada Hotel will offer one-bed king rooms, two-bed queen rooms and suites. Rates will vary in the low- to mid-$200 range.

“We are eager to offer this level of facility to leisure and business travelers who have long sought such an option in this area,” George Aquino, vice president and managing director of AHC Hospitality, said in a release. “The Ada Hotel of the early 1900s was an approachable place for everyone to enjoy. It seems only fitting that this new facility shares the same name, while hoping to bring the same excitement to the village as the original hotel.”