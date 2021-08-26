Neighbors warn of traffic ‘disaster’ Lincoln Country Club redevelopment could spur

The plans for a new subdivision on the site of what is now Lincoln Country Club in Walker. (Courtesy)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A shuttered golf course in Walker is one step closer to redevelopment.

Earlier this week, Walker city commissioners approved rezoning the former Lincoln Country Club property from agricultural to residential or commercial use.

Illinois-based Stonleigh Companies, LLC wants to transform the 105-acre site into a development with 65 single-family homes, 214 apartment rentals, retail space and a community park, but the proposal has met opposition from community members.

Concerns about added traffic to streets that neighbors say are already unsafe dominated the public discussion during Monday night’s meeting.



Mike Milanowski said in the 46 years he’s lived on Maplerow Avenue NW, the neighborhood has grown but the infrastructure remains unchanged.

“That street can’t handle the traffic it has… and to add half as many or more homes is ridiculous. None of you people would want that done in your neighborhood. It’s not safe,” he said.

Deb Olivier warned widening the streets would cut down already small yards, putting homes closer to traffic.

“It would just be a disaster to run this through for everybody,” she said. “Route them back through to Lake Michigan (Drive), but don’t put them through our neighborhood.”

Commissioners said Monday night’s vote only involved rezoning the property, which also includes a shuttered bowling alley.

“There is a number of steps and probably a pretty long journey yet with where do we connect roads, where do we not connect roads, what does this look like, who’s paying for what,” Mayor Gary Carey Jr. said. “What we’re looking and considering tonight is not any of that.”

Commissioners said the street network and traffic issues will be hashed out by the planning commission when it considers the preliminary site plan next.