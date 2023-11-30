WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Black Pigeon Studios, a Grand Rapids-area startup that was trying to reignite the film industry in West Michigan, is being evicted from its studio in Walker less than a year after it moved into the building.

The founders of Black Pigeon Studios said even though they don’t have the building anymore, located at 2648 Three Mile Rd. NW, they aren’t giving up on the business and its mission: to bridge the gap between Hollywood and West Michigan.

“You know, we did our best to navigate what we could, but ultimately we knew that we needed to pivot,” said John McClain, Black Pigeon Studios Co-Founder.

Back in 2020, McClain, John Sikkema, and Thomas Blunt started the company. All three of the men now live in Los Angeles. The first location was on Market Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids. After much success, they moved the studio to the Walker location.

“We had a lot of amazing successes, including an amazing internship program along with workforce development,” said Sikkema. “Some of the things that happened were, you know, first-time entrepreneurs and we’re doing something unprecedented. With that, and being first in our niche, comes its challenges as well, which we faced head-on.”

Sikkema explained how four walls doesn’t contain the goal and vision they have for the company.

“It’s just going about it a little bit differently,” he said.

Sikkema also said how the closure sheds a light on how important film incentives can be in situations like this one. According to the Michigan Film Industry Association, two house bills were introduced over the summer that would create a tax credit to promote Michigan-produced films, television, digital streaming productions and commercials.

“We believe that those bills would jump-start an industry that right now is just focused on mainly commercial,” said Sikkema. “It would also give a lot of what we saw, our interns or young entrepreneurs, that are in the creative space, it would give them a yes. That their government does back them.”