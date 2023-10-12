KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — With Halloween just around the corner, a national entertainment company based in Kentwood is holding a costume sale.

American Immersion Theater is holding the Halloween costume sale Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at its headquarters, located at 4550 Airwest Dr. near 44th Street. The sale includes baby costumes all the way up to adult costumes, Regional Manager Carolyn Ferrari said.

“It’s going to be so much fun,” she said.

The company held a Halloween costume sale once before, she said, which was a successful event. The costumes come from a variety of places, including items from their shows.

“Prices are really reasonable,” she said. “We have masks and accessories starting at like 10 bucks, and I think the most expensive costumes we have are like 25, 30 bucks.”

Ferrari, who started at the company in 2016 as an actor, said one costume she’s particularly excited about is a rock, paper, scissors costume for three people.

“There’s only one, so whoever gets it gets it first,” she said.

She said there’s also banana costumes that are “appropriately cheesy, but equally fun,” along with several other costumes.

American Immersion Theater, started in 2001, is most known for its Murder Mystery Co., which has 23 troupes across the country. It also offers things like paparazzi experiences and princess parties.

“What we do changes people. It’s so great,” Ferrari said. “We invite people into our world and give them an opportunity to play in a way that they probably don’t get to in their everyday lives. And that’s powerful.”

She said it’s great to be able to offer the Halloween costumes to the community.

“Especially this time of year, everything is more expensive, right?” she said. “There’s so many people that would like to have costumes for their family and things like that. And we have a surplus and we can offer it to people at reasonable, affordable prices. So I think that’s great, help them get to play with their families.”