GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Power has been restored to nearly 2,000 customers north of Grand Rapids Saturday morning.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, the outage was first reported at 5 a.m. It was restored around 8:30 a.m.

Nearly 2,000 customers are without power north of Grand Rapids Nov. 5, 2022. (Consumers Energy Outage Map)

Consumers Energy said the cause of the outage is equipment failure.