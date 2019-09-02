GR flights among nearly 1,000 nixed ahead of Dorian

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled in Florida on Labor Day as Hurricane Dorian barrels toward the U.S. East Coast.

The flight tracking site FlightAware on Monday listed 990 cancellations into or out of airports in Orlando, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Palm Beach. In Ft. Lauderdale, 66% of departing flights and 80% of arriving flights were cancelled. For Palm Beach, 63% of flights from and 76% of flights to Palm Beach were scrapped.

As of 7:50 a.m. Monday, two flights from Kent County’s Gerald R. Ford International Airport to Orlando had been cancelled and 13 flights leaving Detroit Metro Airport for Florida or Georgia were scrapped.

At least eight airlines were offering waivers for customers whose flights are impacted by Dorian:

American Airlines

United Airlines

Delta Air Lines

Southwest Airline

JetBlue

Spirit Airlines

Allegiant Air

Frontier Airlines

As of around 7 a.m. Monday, the center of the Category 5 storm was around 35 miles east-northeast of Freeport on Grand Bahama and 120 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Top sustained winds remain at 165 mph.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says that although the official forecast does not show Dorian making landfall in Florida, the hurricane could deviate from that prediction and move very near or over the coast.

The center also said the likelihood was increasing of strong winds and dangerous storm surge along the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina later this week.