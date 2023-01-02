GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade.

As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved on to the next band. The broadcast showed a partial clip of the Rockford band’s performance approximately 30 minutes later.

However, the KTLA broadcast streaming on woodtv.com captured the performance in full.

WOOD TV8 News Director Stanton Tang issued a statement for disappointed viewers, saying, “We apologize for the Tournament of Roses parade coverage decision, but the decision to go to commercial right as the Rockford High School marching band came into view was an NBC network decision. WOOD TV8 has no control over network programming decisions. I will communicate with our network representatives to convey the disappointment of every local community deprived of a chance to see their hometown contingent in the national broadcast.”

The full performance will also air during today’s edition of News 8 at 5.