NB US-131 in Kent Co. reopens after crash

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
A traffic backup on northbound US-131 near 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

A traffic backup on northbound US-131 near 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The northbound lanes of US-131 in Kent County have reopened after a crash early Wednesday morning.

Northbound US-131 at 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township, between Cedar Springs and Rockford, was closed around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The lanes were reopened around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 