NB US-131 in Kent Co. reopens after crash

A traffic backup on northbound US-131 near 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The northbound lanes of US-131 in Kent County have reopened after a crash early Wednesday morning.

Northbound US-131 at 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township, between Cedar Springs and Rockford, was closed around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The lanes were reopened around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.