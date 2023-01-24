A fuel tanker rolled over and spilled thousands of gallons of fuel on US-131 in Algoma Township on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Michigan State Police)

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say northbound US-131 will be closed near Rockford for several hours as authorities work to clean up a fuel spill.

The northbound lanes of US-131 are closed at 10 Mile Road. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities work to clear the scene. Michigan State Police said the cleanup would take several hours.

State police said a fuel tanker rolled over on northbound US-131 near 12 Mile Road in Algoma Township after the driver lost control due to icy road conditions. The tanker went into a ditch, spilling around 13,000 gallons of fuel.

The driver received minor injuries, according to MSP.

Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.