Authorities investigate fire, possible break-in at business

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters at the Select Auto Group in Wyoming Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a used car dealership in Wyoming Tuesday morning.

Kent County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 that one northbound lane of Division Avenue is closed at 35th Street. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Firefighters put out the flames shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Select Auto Group located between Freedom Street and 35th Street, but continued to check for hot spots.

Authorities on scene told News 8 that they are investigating if there was a possible break-in at the location. At this time, the fire is being treated as suspicious.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

