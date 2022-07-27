WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and the city of Walker has a family-friendly event planned.

The community event is meant to encourage police and community partnerships and help build relationships between neighbors and first responders. This year’s Party With a Purpose will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Feyen Zylstra, located at 2396 Hillside Drive in Grand Rapids.

Families can enjoy games, balloons, bounce houses, music and food, all for free. Last year’s event welcomed more than 1,000 people.

For a conversation with Nicole DiDonato with the city of Walker and E.B. Sonheim with Feyen Zylstra, watch the video in the player above.