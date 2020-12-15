National Guard truck crash snarls traffic on M-6

National Guardsmen and police on the scene of a crash on M-6 near US-131 south of Grand Rapids on Dec. 15, 2020. (Kevin Barry/ReportIt)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A National Guard vehicle overturned on M-6 south of Grand Rapids Tuesday, causing a long backup on the highway.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on westbound M-6 and US-131. Images from the scene show a National Guard truck hauling a trailer rolled onto its side.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said no one was hurt.

Police on the scene of a National Guard vehicle crash on M-6 near US-131 south of Grand Rapids on Dec. 15, 2020. (Kevin Barry/ReportIt)

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The right lane was shut down while emergency responders were working. The highway remained backed up nearly to Broadmoor Avenue as of nearly 3 p.m.