NASCAR driver visits Sparta business who helped bring race car together

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Business logos are plastered all over NASCAR vehicles. But how may actually play a part in the vehicle coming together?

One West Michigan business welcomed a NASCAR driver through their doors Friday afternoon.

Josh Williams is set to drive the No. 92 Chevy Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway this Saturday.

Williams has been racing since before he could hit the open road and is ready to tackle his next race.

Josh Williams in a go-cart. (JW Motorsports)

Josh Williams will be racing in the NASCAR Xfinity series behind the wheel of this car. (Courtesy Lisa Humrich)

“Always excited, I get to drive race cars for a living man,” Williams said. “Anytime you can race in the location of where your supporters are at, what gets better than that?”

Some of these supporters can be found behind the doors of General Formulations in Sparta. President Mike Clay says it’s incredible to see how far his family’s business has come.

He said being a part of a project that put a shark on a the “Shark Week” blimp was a fun experience.

(Courtesy Lisa Humrich)

(Courtesy Lisa Humrich)

He added that it’s great to see their logo not only on the hood of these vehicles, but also wrapped in a product created in the small town of Sparta.

“You can turn on the TV on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon and see your product racing around a track, so it’s been fun,” says Clay.

Williams says working with businesses closely is more than half the battle of making it as a NASCAR driver, so having relationships with businesses like General Formulations is all part of it.

As for what’s next for Williams, he says there’s never really is an off season.

“It never stops. We have an offseason but it’s not offseason. There’s always working,” he said.