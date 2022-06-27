CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The name of the 32-year-old Florida woman who died after overdosing in a hotel near Grand Rapids on June 20 has been released.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been identified as Brittney Nicole Moore.

Deputies were sent to a hotel on 28th street near I-96 last week after receiving reports of five people who were unresponsive in a room.

Responding deputies gave drug reversal drug naloxone, more commonly known by the brand name Narcan, to all five people. CPR was also performed on two of them.

Moore died at the scene, KCSO said.

The four others were taken to the hospital.

KCSO said several of the people were in from out of state on business.

Anyone with information about what happened can call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6125 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.