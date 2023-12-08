GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — MVP Sports Club is adding 12 pickleball courts to its Grand Rapids Township location.

The club broke ground Friday on the new 17,000-square foot facility, which will offer six indoor and six outdoor pickleball courts at the MVP Athletic Club located at 115 Crahen Ave. NE near Fulton Street. It will also have space for social gatherings and yard games.

MVP Sports Club broke ground on a new pickleball facility Friday. (Courtesy MVP Sports Club)

“Pickleball is a game that is accessible to all ages and all skill levels, which is one of the reasons why I believe it’s become so popular among our members,” Jason Chen, director of tennis and pickleball programming at MVP Crahen, said in a release. “Whether you play competitively or as a social outlet, it’s easy to learn and a lot of fun.”

Members will be able to stop by the facility for lessons, leagues and tournaments for pickleball, dubbed the fastest-growing sport in the United Sates by USA Pickleball.

A rendering of the future MVP Sports Club pickleball facility. (Courtesy MVP Sports Club)

“MVP Sports Clubs is dedicated to creating environments where our members can find community and thrive in achieving their health goals,” Chuck Osterink, president of MVP Sports Clubs, said in the release. “We’ve seen the popularity of pickleball grow among our members and creating a one-of-a-kind dedicated space for the sport was a natural next step for MVP Sports Clubs.”

The facility is expected to open next summer.