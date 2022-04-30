GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County officials say the suspect in the shooting death of his father and the injury of a Kent County deputy is the same individual who carried a gun into Byron Center High School six months ago.

Htet Tun brought a gun to Byron Center High School back in October, law enforcement sources confirmed on Saturday. Reports of a gun in Tun’s backpack sent the building into lockdown.

Deputies and school staff found the gun and arrested him. Law enforcement officials confirmed that Tun was charged criminally as a juvenile, but did not say what he was charged with.

Tun now faces charges again, after his father, Aung Tun, was found dead Thursday afternoon by deputies conducting a wellness check. As the sheriff’s office was on-scene, Htet Tun pulled up to the home but wouldn’t get out of his car when told to do so.

Deputies saw a weapon in his car and rushed the into vehicle. Detective Nathon Stanton took hold of the barrel and held it down, averting aim from anyone. When the gun went off, Stanton suffered a muzzle burn to his left hand and some nerve damage.

Tun was then arrested and faces felony charges of open murder, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing injury, carrying a concealed weapon in a car, resisting and opposing a police officer causing injury, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Arraignment could happen as early as Monday.