Kentwood man faces murder charges in double homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor says his office has filed first-degree murder charges against a man who allegedly admitting to stabbing and killing two of his friends.

Authorities said George Yzaguirre Jr., 36, of Kentwood turned himself in Tuesday morning after allegedly killing his roommate, 34-year-old David Isner and another man, 63-year-old Ed Fuller. Fuller’s body was found in his Byron Township mobile home and Isner’s in an “open area” in Walker.

A motive for the killings is not yet known.

Courtesy photos of Ed Fuller (left) and David Isner (right).

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said in a Wednesday release that Yzaguirre is also expected to be charged with one count of armed robbery.

Becker said he will be arraigned Thursday.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Yzaguirre would spend the rest of his life in prison.