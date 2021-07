CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple people were injured after a crash near Rockford Tuesday.

The crash happened in the 8500 block of Belding Road near Ramsdell Drive in Cannon Township.

Multiple people were injured, a spokesperson for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said. It is not yet known how many people were injured or how seriously.

Belding Road is currently closed due to the crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted.