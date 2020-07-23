Multiple Kent County car dealerships broken into

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a string of break-ins at car dealership around the Grand Rapids area overnight.

Grand Rapid Police Department Public Information Officer Raul Alvarez said around 6 a.m. Thursday authorities received a report of an alarm at Pfeiffer Lincoln, located on 28th Street SE near Breton Road SE.

A window to one of the service garage doors was broken into, but it’s unknown at this time if any vehicles were stolen.

Authorities are also investigating reports of four other break-ins at the following car dealerships overnight: