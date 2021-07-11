Multiple hurt in Plainfield Township crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple people were injured after a crash in Plainfield Township Sunday, authorities said.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Plainfield Avenue NE near 4 Mile Road.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately known. The number of people hurt is also unknown at this time, along with extent of the victims’ injuries.

First responders from several agencies in the area were on scene.

News 8 is working to learn more information and will provide those details as they come into our newsroom.