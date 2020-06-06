Closings & Delays
Multiple Grand Rapids car dealerships broken into

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three car dealerships on Plainfield Avenue NE were broken into early Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies told News 8 that the Fox Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Tony Betten and Sons Ford, and another car dealership were target overnight. Deputies said vehicles were stolen but would not tell us how many vehicles or what kind.

A News 8 crew on scene witnessed broken glass at the Fox dealership.

