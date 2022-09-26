There were multiple vehicle fires at a Grandville Meijer on Monday, police say. (Courtesy Nick Damico)

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — There were multiple car fires at a Grandville Meijer on Monday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Meijer located at 3434 Century Center St. SW near Rivertown Parkway, the Grandville Police Department told News 8.

There were multiple vehicle fires at a Grandville Meijer on Monday, police say. (Courtesy Nick Damico)

Police are investigating. It’s not yet known what led up to the fire.

No one was in any of the vehicles at the time and no one has been injured, police say.

Photos sent to News 8 by a viewer showed large flames coming from one of the cars and billows of dark smoke.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update when we learn more.