ALGOMA TOWNSHP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash near Rockford resulted in injuries, authorities say.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Northland Drive and 14 Mile Road. Multiple cars were involved in the crash, Kent County Dispatch said.

There were injuries but the severity of those injuries are not yet known, a spokesperson for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told News 8.

It is not yet known what led up to the crash.