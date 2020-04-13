Multiple break-ins at Kent Co. stores including gun shop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after multiple stores were broken into Monday morning, including at Armory Valentine, a firearm customization business in Kentwood.

According to authorities, officers responded to an alarm sounding just after 3:30 a.m. at Armory Valentine on East Paris Avenue near Broadmoor Avenue. When police arrived they noticed a broken glass door. It’s unknown at this time if any items are missing.

This is not the first time Armory Valentine has been broken into. Back in July 2019, five guns were stolen from the business. Those suspects were never caught.

Kentwood Police also added they were dispatched to Snipes clothing store on 28th Street near the Woodland Mall for another alarm. When officers arrived just after 4:30 a.m. they found another broken glass door. Police said an unknown amount of clothing was stolen.

Suspects in these two cases are unknown at this time and it’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on the break-ins are asked to contact Kentwood Police at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is also investigating after after an apparent break-in at the ACE Hardware store on Michigan Street NE near Fuller Avenue NE. News 8 saw multiple police cars in the area. No word yet on if items were taken from the business.

BREAKING: Grand Rapids Police investigating an apparent break-in at the ACE hardware store along Michigan St. NE. Heavy police presence at the nearby Mister Car Wash. GRPD still working to clear ACE’s interior. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/dcwuQv3dei — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) April 13, 2020

Authorities were also investigating a possible break-in at Mickey Shorr, a mobile electronics store on Plainfield Avenue near Jupiter Avenue in Plainfield Township Monday morning.