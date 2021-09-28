MSP: Worker hurt when construction equipment hit on I-96

Construction equipment that was struck by a semi-truck on I-96 near Alden Nash Avenue, injuring a worker, on Sept. 28, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for a semi-truck driver who appears to have hit some construction equipment, injuring a worker, on the highway near Lowell without realizing it.

It happened around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound I-96 near Alden Nash Avenue in Lowell Township.

MSP says a piece of construction equipment got caught up on a passing semi trailer. The semi kept driving. MSP says the driver likely didn’t realize what had happened.

A construction worker sustained minor injuries in the incident and was hospitalized.

The only description of the truck that MSP was able to give was that the trailer was blue. Anyone who knows anything about the semi or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411.