MSP: US-131 shooting that wounded 2 not random

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The two men who said they were shot while driving along US-131 near Grand Rapids Wednesday evening were likely targeted, Michigan State Police say.

MSP said in a Thursday morning tweet that the shooting is not believed to be random.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on northbound US-131 between 84th and 68th streets in Byron Township. MSP said the two men reported they were driving along when they were shot. The driver pulled off the highway and the two called 911.

They were hospitalized. Their conditions were not known Thursday morning.

MSP said it was interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. It asked anyone who may have seen the shooting or who saw anything suspicious on the highway to call 911 or the Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411.

