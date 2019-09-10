MSP: Undercover detective busts child abuse plan

A Sept. 5, 2019, mug shot of Alexander Piscitelli from the Kent County Correctional Facility.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming man was arrested after he allegedly tried to set up a meeting to sexually assault children, state police say.

Alexander Joseph Piscitelli, 22, was arraigned on two counts of child sexually abusive activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force says Piscitelli arranged online to pay someone to have sexual contact with a 5- and 8-year-old child. But the person he was communicating with was an undercover detective.

MSP says it found more evidence against Piscitelli when officers searched his home after the arrest.

Online records show Piscitelli was booked into the Kent County jail Thursday and that he was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Tips about exploitation of a child online can be submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Information on talking to your kids about online safety can be found on MSP’s website.