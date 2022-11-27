WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two vehicles were shot at with a BB gun on Saturday on US-131 in the Wyoming area.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on US-131 between 44th Street and 76th Street, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

Witnesses told police the car was a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was dark colored, possibly black.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured but these actions are extremely dangerous and unlawful,” MSP said in the tweet.

One person was hit in the shoulder, which caused a welt, state troopers say. The BB gun pellet broke through a car window.

Anyone with information or anyone with information about a similar incident should call the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411.