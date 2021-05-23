MSP: Two seriously injured in Courtland Twp crash

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post are looking into a crash that left two people with serious injuries.

Troopers responded to a crash on 14 Mile Rd east of Northland Drive near Rockford where initial investigation showed a 21-year-old man from Wayland was driving west on 14 Mile Rd when he drove off the shoulder to the right, over-corrected, and crossed back into oncoming traffic causing him to be hit by an oncoming vehicle on the passenger side of his car.

The 21-year-old man had to be extricated from his car and immediately taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 24-year-old woman from Rockford, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This case is still under investigation.