BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people died in a crash near Alto on Monday, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Alden Nash and 92nd Street SE in Bowne Township. A southbound vehicle drove into the path of an eastbound vehicle, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

A passenger of the southbound vehicle, a 55-year-old woman from Freeport, died at the scene, police say. Two people were airlifted to the hospital.

In a Tuesday update, MSP said both the driver of that car, a 79-year-old woman from Waldron, and another passenger, an 82-year-old man from Waldron, have also died.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was minorly injured, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.