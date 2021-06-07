MSP: Teen killed in crash on I-196 in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-196 in Grandville Sunday night, state police say.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. on eastbound I-196, west of Chicago Drive.

Michigan State Police said the driver was on eastbound I-196 when she went off the road, overcorrected and lost control causing the vehicle to go off the road again, roll and hit a tree.  

The driver, an 18-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP.

Her name has not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

