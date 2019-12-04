MSP: Teen injured in 4-car crash near GR

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan state police generic msp_1524789127637.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old Wyoming girl was injured in a four-vehicle crash in Kent County Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on East Beltline Avenue near Leonard Street in Grand Rapids Township.

Michigan State Police said the teen rear-ended a Chevrolet pickup that was stopped for a red light. The crash forced the pickup truck to crash into a Ford SUV. The SUV then hit a different Chevrolet pickup truck in the right lane.

The 16-year-old Wyoming girl had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an MSP news release.

She was the only person who was injured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 