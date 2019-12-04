MSP: Teen injured in 4-car crash near GR

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old Wyoming girl was injured in a four-vehicle crash in Kent County Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on East Beltline Avenue near Leonard Street in Grand Rapids Township.

Michigan State Police said the teen rear-ended a Chevrolet pickup that was stopped for a red light. The crash forced the pickup truck to crash into a Ford SUV. The SUV then hit a different Chevrolet pickup truck in the right lane.

The 16-year-old Wyoming girl had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an MSP news release.

She was the only person who was injured.