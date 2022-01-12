MSP: Shooting on US-131 south of Grand Rapids

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they are investigating a shooting on the highway south of Grand Rapids.

It happened around 7 pm. on US-131 near 68th Street in Byron Township.

MSP said in a tweet that details were limited and didn’t immediately make it clear whether anyone was actually shot.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, but the Michigan Department of Transportation said the highway was not officially closed.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.