WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured when a vehicle ran off I-96 and hit a tree in Walker, according to state police.

Around 7 p.m., troopers with Michigan State Police responded to I-96 west of the Fruit Ridge Avenue exit in Walker for reports of a crash. MSP said a 22-year-old man was driving when his vehicle went off the road into the median and hit several trees. A 19-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle.

They were both injured and taken to the hospital. MSP called it a “serious injury” crash.

The eastbound lanes of I-96 near Fruit Ridge Avenue were closed following the crash.