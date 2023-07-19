A photo posted by Michigan State Police of a crash on M-44 near Wabasis Road on July 19, 2023.

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was seriously hurt after hitting a Kent County Road Commission truck near Belding Wednesday, troopers say.

It happened around 10 a.m. on M-44 near Wabasis Road, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers said a 61-year-old woman from Rockford was driving east on M-44 in a Mini Cooper. Another vehicle was turning left, so the woman tried to go around using the right shoulder, according to MSP.

Then, the woman lost control and hit a westbound Kent County Road Commission truck, MSP said.

Troopers said the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The truck driver was not hurt, according to MSP.

No names were released Wednesday afternoon.