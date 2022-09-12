BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police said Aero Med had been called to the scene of a “serious” crash near Alto Monday afternoon.

In a tweet, state police said the intersection of Alden Nash Avenue SE and 92nd Street SE in Bowne Township, south of Alto, is closed as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Aero Med has been called to the scene, according to MSP.

It is unknown what led to the crash, and police have not provided details on injuries.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.