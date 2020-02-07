MSP: Semi-truck driver suffers medical emergency before crash

A semi-truck crashed in the median of I-96 in Cascade Township Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Michigan State Police/Twitter)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe a semi-truck driver suffered a medical emergency before crashing on I-96 in Kent County Friday.

It happened around 11 a.m. Friday on I-96 near Thornapple River Drive SE in Cascade Township.

Michigan State Police said the westbound semi-truck went into the median between the cable barriers

The driver, a 55-year-old Flint-area man, was not injured in the crash but state police said he may have suffered a medical emergency before leaving the roadway.

The semi-truck was removed from the scene around 12 p.m. Friday.