Troopers and firefighters work to extinguish hot spots. (Courtesy MSP)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semitrailer was hauling hay when the hay caught fire Saturday morning, troopers say.

It happened at westbound I-96 and M-6, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers and firefighters worked to extinguish the hot spots, which were contained within the hay bales on the trailer, according to MSP Public Information Officer Michelle Robinson.

Nobody was hurt, MSP said.

Robinson told News 8 no roads were closed because of the hot spots.