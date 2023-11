LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Traffic on westbound I-96 near Alden Nash Avenue SE was impacted after a semitruck crashed into three vehicles Wednesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers said a semi drove into three vehicles that were slowing down for a construction zone.

No one was seriously hurt.

One lane is open for traffic to continue to flow.

MSP advised drivers to take an alternate route while cleanup continues.

The crash remains under investigation.