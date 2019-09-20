MSP seeks bank card fraud suspect

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to a bank card fraud in Kent County.

On July 24, the suspect used bank cards from a victim’s wallet to withdraw more than $300 in cash from the Chemical Bank in Belmont and bought more than $400 worth of items from the Walmart in Greenville, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

The suspect is described as a man with tattoos on his left arm. He may be driving a silver two-door vehicle, possibly a Ford Mustang.

A surveillance photo of a suspect’s vehicle in connection to a bank card fraud. (Michigan State Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Denise Bentley or Trooper Jordan Tromp of the MSP Rockford Post at 616.866.4411.