MSP seeks bank card fraud suspect

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Surveillance photos of a suspect in connection to a bank card fraud. (Michigan State Police)

Surveillance photos of a suspect in connection to a bank card fraud. (Michigan State Police)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to a bank card fraud in Kent County.

On July 24, the suspect used bank cards from a victim’s wallet to withdraw more than $300 in cash from the Chemical Bank in Belmont and bought more than $400 worth of items from the Walmart in Greenville, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

The suspect is described as a man with tattoos on his left arm. He may be driving a silver two-door vehicle, possibly a Ford Mustang.

A surveillance photo of a suspect's vehicle in connection to a bank card fraud. (Michigan State Police)
A surveillance photo of a suspect’s vehicle in connection to a bank card fraud. (Michigan State Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Denise Bentley or Trooper Jordan Tromp of the MSP Rockford Post at 616.866.4411.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 