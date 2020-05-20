MSP: Scammer targeting those on sex offender registry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Rockford Post are warning about a phone scam in West Michigan targeting those on the sex offender registry.

The scammer has been calling registered sex offenders, pretending to be from MSP.

Troopers say the scammer claims the offenders are not compliant with their registration requirements, instructing them to submit DNA and blood samples to their local court.

The scammer also tells them to mail a gift card loaded with money, MSP said.

MSP advises folks to hang up on the scammer, not to give out any information and block the caller if possible.