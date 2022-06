BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are on the scene of a deadly crash on US-131 south of Grand Rapids.

It happened on southbound US-131 near 68th Street in Byron Township.

Michigan State Police confirmed in a tweet the crash is fatal but did not provide additional information about what caused the crash.

Southbound US-131 is closed in the area of the crash. Traffic is backed up to around 44th Street. Drivers should avoid the area.