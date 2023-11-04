CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers say a man was hit by a car and died Saturday after apparently stopping to help a dog in the median.

It happened on eastbound M-6 near Kraft Avenue, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers said the man, a 25-year-old Hastings resident, was outside his vehicle in the median. They said he was towing vehicles when he stopped to help an alleged dog.

Then, an eastbound vehicle lost control and went into the median, hitting the man, according to MSP.

The man died, troopers said. His name was not released Saturday.

The roadway was temporarily closed because of the crash but has since reopened.

Troopers are investigating. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact MSP at 616.866.4411.