MSP looks for car involved in road rage incident

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a shooting after a road rage incident.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 131 near 36th Street in Wyoming.

Investigators say a black Audi with black rims and dark window-tint pulled up to the victim’s car.

Previously, the two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident on the highway, according to the Michigan State Police.

A passenger in the Audi, described as a white man in his 20s, fired two shots, hitting the other driver’s door of the other car, troopers say.

The victim exited the freeway at 28th Street. The victim was not hit or injured, MSP said.

The suspect vehicle, believed to be of the model years between 2010 and 2015, continued north on US-131, police say.

A courtesy photo of an Audi that’s similar to the one involved in a road rage incident in Wyoming on Sept. 24, 2020.

Investigators say this incident is not believed to be related to previous freeway shootings over the past two weeks on US-131 near Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Rockford Post at 616.866.4411 or MSP Regional Dispatch at 989.732.5141.