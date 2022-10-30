The scene of a crash investigation at East Beltline Avenue and Windshire Drive in Grand Rapids Charter Township. (Oct. 30, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police is investigating an early Sunday morning crash.

It happened in Grand Rapids Charter Township on East Beltline Avenue South East near Wndshire Drive South East around 3 a.m.

Kent County Dispatch Authority said at least one person was hurt in the collision. Not much more information is known at the moment. MSP tells us they will be releasing more details at a later time.

South bound East Beltline Avenue was closed for nearly three hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation all lanes have been reopened.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.