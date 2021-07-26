MSP investigating alleged shooting on I-96 near Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police said it’s investigating an alleged shooting on I-96 in Grand Rapids Township Monday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. on eastbound I-96 near Fulton Street.

MSP said in a tweet that the incident may have been related to road rage where a suspect fired a weapon. The exact details surrounding the incident weren’t immediately known.

No one was hurt, according to troopers.

The suspect involved is unknown at this time, MSP said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411.