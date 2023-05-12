OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver fleeing from police was seriously injured in a crash Friday night, police say.

In a tweet sent around 11 p.m., Michigan State Police said troopers were at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Elkins Road and Connelly Road near Greenville in Kent County.

MSP said a trooper in Ionia County had tried to pull over a car suspected to be stolen, but it fled. The trooper chased after it into Kent County.

Police tried to deflate the car’s tires.

The driver eventually lost control and went off the road into an embankment. He hit several trees and was ejected from the car, MSP said.

Police say Aero Med took the driver, a 31-year-old from Sheridan, to the hospital with serious injuries.

The trooper wasn’t hurt. The crash remains under investigation.