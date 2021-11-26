MSP: Driver may have intentionally set stolen vehicle on fire on US-131

A photo of the vehicle after the fire. (courtesy Michigan State Police)

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a driver may have intentionally started a fire in a stolen vehicle on US-131 in Byron Township Friday.

Troopers responded to the fire around 9:20 a.m. on southbound US-131 near 100th Street, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

MSP says an investigation revealed the vehicle had been stolen in Ionia County.

“Allegedly, the driver intentionally started a fire inside of the vehicle,” MSP said in the tweet.

It said the driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was later brought to the Kent County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.