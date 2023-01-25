CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was able to escape a semi-truck that caught on fire on the highway, troopers said.

A semi-truck caught fire on westbound I-96 near 36th Street in Cascade township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The driver was able to safely exit the vehicle, troopers said.

The right lane was closed during the fire but traffic was still able to get past through the left lane. Troopers asked drivers to find alternate routes until they can clean up the scene.

It is not clear what caused the truck to catch fire.