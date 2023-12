PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was ejected Wednesday afternoon in a rollover crash on US-131, troopers say.

It happened on southbound US-131 between Post Drive and 10 Mile Road, in Plainfield Township, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say a vehicle went off the road and rolled over. The driver was ejected. No details about their condition were immediately released Wednesday afternoon.

The scene of a rollover crash in Plainfield Township on Dec. 13, 2023. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.